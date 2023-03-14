Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.72

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Stelrad Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of LON:SRAD opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Stelrad Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.90 ($3.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2,512.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Stelrad Group
