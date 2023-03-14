Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.72

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Stelrad Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON:SRAD opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Stelrad Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.90 ($3.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2,512.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators, and other steel column radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, and Hudevad brands.

