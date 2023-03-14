Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 137,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Insider Activity

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Stericycle by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

