Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 14th (AF, BA, BMO, BNR, BNS, BOS, CM, CNQ, CS, DBM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 14th:

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $225.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

was given a C$160.30 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($106.45) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$86.76 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$73.83 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$92.00 to C$94.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €21.00 ($22.58) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €192.00 ($206.45) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €230.00 ($247.31) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €9.30 ($10.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) was given a C$1.42 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $250.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$18.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$2.75.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$140.25 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €117.00 ($125.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$104.14 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$10.25 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($254.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($111.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

