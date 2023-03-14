StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.