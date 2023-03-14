StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.61 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

