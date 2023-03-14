StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.61 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.