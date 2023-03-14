StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.47. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

