StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.