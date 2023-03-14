StockNews.com Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $12.31. 7,551,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

