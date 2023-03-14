StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Stories

