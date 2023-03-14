StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MYOV opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,564,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

