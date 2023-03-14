StockNews.com Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

