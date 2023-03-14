StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average volume of 5,047 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 3,780,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

