StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average volume of 5,047 call options.
Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 3,780,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
