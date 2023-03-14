StormX (STMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. StormX has a market capitalization of $63.46 million and $8.26 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00411891 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.74 or 0.27829016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards.Storm (STORM) token has swapped to StormX (STMX), for more details please click [here](https://www.cryptocompare.com/umbraco/blog.stormtoken.com/token-swap-technicality-19211f23c9b9).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

