Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Stratec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €66.70 ($71.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €72.70 ($78.17) and a fifty-two week high of €130.60 ($140.43).

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

