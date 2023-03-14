Stratis Market Cap Tops $79.09 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $79.09 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.46 or 0.06899330 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00025635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,057,759 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.