Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 188,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Stryve Foods

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,259,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.66. 75,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,857. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

