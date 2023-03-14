Suku (SUKU) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Suku has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00409969 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.68 or 0.27711192 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

