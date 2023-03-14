Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

