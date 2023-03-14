Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.