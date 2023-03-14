SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 74.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
SuRo Capital Price Performance
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
