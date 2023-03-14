SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.31 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $283.74 million and approximately $89.31 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004911 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

