SVB Leerink Weighs in on 89bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued on Sunday, March 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $638.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 395.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

