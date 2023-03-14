SVB Securities Raises Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SVB Securities from $141.00 to $229.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $202.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.