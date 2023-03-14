S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,480. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

