Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Synaptogenix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $8.75.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

