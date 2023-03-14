T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

TROW opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

