Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,616 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of TALKW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.