Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $2.38 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Tangible has traded 148.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00009736 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $77.61 million and $2,043.52 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.31906857 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,242.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

