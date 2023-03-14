Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gogo by 16.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gogo by 281.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 134,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 298.8% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 534,996 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 18,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,691. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

