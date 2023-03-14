Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 991,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

