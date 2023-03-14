Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 174,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 942,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,153,000 after buying an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 855,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,639,000 after buying an additional 133,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $270.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

