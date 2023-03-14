Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 68,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 27,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,625. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.