Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.43 on Tuesday, hitting $627.90. 458,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

