Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,610 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Gogo makes up 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gogo worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gogo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 115.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gogo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 60,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,580. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

