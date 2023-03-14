Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,896. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.