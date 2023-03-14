Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.83. 143,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,608. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.45 and a 200-day moving average of $298.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

