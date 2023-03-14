Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Howard Coleman Purchases 116,933 Shares

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) insider Howard Coleman bought 116,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,559.16 ($41,706.10).

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teaminvest Private Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Howard Coleman purchased 8,318 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$3,909.46 ($2,606.31).

Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teaminvest Private Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teaminvest Private Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.