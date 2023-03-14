Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

TFX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.03. The company had a trading volume of 360,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.19. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after buying an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,344,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

