Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

SWKS stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. 287,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,646. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

