Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $489,000 Stake in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 1.26% of Gain Therapeutics worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

GANX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on GANX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

