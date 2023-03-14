Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 773,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Black Knight

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.