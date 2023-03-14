Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,724 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

