Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 5,943 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 2,459,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,440,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

