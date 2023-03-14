Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes $234,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

MELI traded up $33.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $968.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

