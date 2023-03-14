Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes $585,000 Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 308,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Sharecare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Performance

SHCR stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $813.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.42.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

