Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

INDA stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,441 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.