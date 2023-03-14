Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
