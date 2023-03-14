Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219,852 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.