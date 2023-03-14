Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Teradyne by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Shares of TER opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

