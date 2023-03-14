TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $231.29 million and approximately $22.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00021918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000868 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,942,755 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,850,567 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

