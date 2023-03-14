Tether Gold Price Hits $1,910.12 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,910.12 or 0.07347293 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $92.55 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00414257 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.43 or 0.28001047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

