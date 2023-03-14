Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 715,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,796,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 108.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.